Emma Bunton confirms Aussie Spice Girls tour rumours

Emma Bunton has fans talking after confirming popular rumours about a Spice Girls tour down under.

The news follows several years of speculation.

At the end of their 2019 performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, singer Mel B shouted to the audience “see you in February in Australia!”

However, that performance never eventuated.

Emma Bunton “I want to do it!”

This week Emma Bunton chatted with Sunrise about her new baby brand Kit & Kin.

Asked about rumours of a Spice Girls Australian tour, she said, “Do you know what, I want to do it.

“Let’s just say yes, why not!”

She confirmed that discussions about the tour were already in motion.

“We have been speaking about it, of course, we have, but with the pandemic and everything that happened, it’s been tougher to organise.”

The singer said she ‘absolutely loves coming to Australia’ and said that she really hopes that the Spice Girls can make the trek down under soon.

“I’ve been many times, I’ve got friends there and I’m hoping that’s going to be our next stop, so fingers crossed.”

The Spice Girls last toured together in 2019.

Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner performed a three-week stadium tour across the United Kingdom.

Victoria Beckham declined to participate in the Spice World tour which played to an estimated 700,000 fans.

All other four Spice Girls have also appeared as judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Most recently Mel B and Emma Bunton appeared on season four of The Circle in the US.

Mel B was also just announced as a judge on The Masked Singer Australia and Queen Of The Universe.

As we wait for more news of a Spice Girls tour, check out the opening of their Spice World tour below.