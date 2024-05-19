Embracing our inner Endora

In an era when many of us strive to speak truth to power, I remember my adolescence with fondness, the age when I embraced my inner Endora.

I grew up in a small country town where we all wore basically the same gender-specific clothes, white underwear, and hair cuts—short back and sides for boys, shoulder length for girls.

We were taught good manners. To be polite.

Boys were boys, and girls were girls. They grew up to be men and women, married, and had babies. Rinse and repeat.

No one even wanted to be different because being different was a frightening thing. The anti-establishment counterculture revolutions of the 1960s barely touched us out in the bush.

Bewitched

Luckily, we had television. The television screen revealed the world beyond the outback — a great big, exciting, outrageous world full of colour and life and what I would later know as high camp – and by high camp, I mean Endora on Bewitched.

Bewitched was a 1960s show about a witch named Samantha who marries a mortal. Project Run Gay called it the Gayest Show in the History of Television.

Samantha’s “husbands weren’t much to look at, but she had a fantastic wardrobe, gorgeous hair, her mother was a drag queen, her father was practically an Empress, she was surrounded by Dicks (and switched Dicks whenever she got tired of one), she was cute, everyone loved her, she had a huge secret, and she could do anything she wanted any time she wanted.”

Endora

In contrast to Samantha’s sweetness, her mother, Endora, was the biggest, baddest bitch in the history of witchery.

She wore loud clothes and her makeup landed on her face in such unnatural colours, more spiritual viewers shuddered in fear of biblical plagues. Nothing like a locust plague to ruin your afternoon viewing.

Endora was a witch and she didn’t give a f*ck. She spat at conformity. Yep! She also had terrible manners. Endora wasn’t polite, and she said what she liked.

I adored her.

In high school, my best friend and I grew our hair long. People were horrified. They called us names and told us they didn’t know if we were Arthur or Martha.

We loved it.

But we were, of course, Endora.

I get the conformity thing. We humans originally lived in caves, in tribes and different people were the enemy – a danger – they might steal our food or kill us for our cave. Conformity was our great shield. We were safe with people who looked the same, talked the same and dressed the same. We survived by conforming.

Human populations grew, and we eventually moved out of the caves, but not out of thinking. Authority loves conformity, and power struggles with difference. People gain power by conforming, and they exert that power to make the rest of us conform.

Truth to Power

People of diverse sexualities and gender identities make things messy for power. We don’t fit into nice, tidy boxes, and that threatens authority.

But I say to power, we no longer live in caves. We have discovered our difference and embraced it. We have learned to use our brains—our intelligence—and thinking outside the box has resulted in great advances in our lives.

Diversity and difference is glorious and makes the world a better place. Stop fighting it. Embrace it. Embrace us. You can no longer put us back in the box. We are all Endora.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.