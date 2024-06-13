Em Rusciano blooms in her new tour Outgrown

No matter how much she grows, Em Rusciano will always bring the diva.

Raw, honest, funny and talented are just some of the words to describe Em Rusciano. The comedian has forged a career across Australian entertainment for decades.

Over the past five years, she’s gone through a lot of changes; from living in “the world of lockdowns” as she called it (Melbourne) to an ADHD diagnosis, finding out she’s autistic, and then going into early menopause.

But even though she’s using this growth and embarking on her first big national tour since 2019, Em still knows how to give her audiences exactly what they want.

“I’m not going to get up on stage dressed in a checkered shirt with a glass of water and a stool. That’s not who I am,” Rusciano laughs. “I’m putting on a show. People are getting babysitters and dressing up, and I respect that.

“Sure they may leave confused, or even aroused, but they’ll also be better than they were before they came.”

A multisensory experience

Following on from her wildly successful Rage and Rainbows show in 2019, Outgrown sees Em Rusciano share with her audience that she is still angry, but now she knows why!

“I’m selling tickets to 90 minutes in my brain,” she says of her 15-date Outgrown tour. Em will perform in Toowoomba, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Wollongong, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Bunbury, Ballarat, Newcastle, Canberra, Albury, Launceston, Hobart and Melbourne from July to August.

Not only is Outgrown a hilarious look at the beauty that can emerge after everything has been burned to the ground, it’s also a multi-sensory experience as she uses her art to communicate her new experience with her audience.

“When I talk about how medication works, we use sound and light,” she says.

“When I try and describe, how I see the world, we are illustrating that with little projections for autistic people who are in a state of awe a lot of the time. And I’m always in awe.”

“You know when your mum put the little glow in the dark stickers on your roof as a child and how that made you feel? I want the show to bring in those kind of feeling in my audience.

“There is a lot more deliberate use of light and sound and certain tactile things. There is not just my lighting director, but now there’s light choreography, very deliberate choreography. Because I want everyone to feel and experience certain type of way.”

Em Rusciano explained her experiences over the last five years “led to me questioning everything that I held dear.”

“The way that I process my trauma is through song and dance on stage in a leotard with a band.

“I gave a National Press Club address (below) a couple of years ago. I felt really apprehensive about being front-facing with my disabilities, because I’m not everyone’s preconceived idea of a disabled person.

“There’s a lot of internalized ableism that society has to deal with but also, I have to deal with around myself. So, when I decided to come out as neurodivergent, I did it not knowing what the response was going to be. I think deep down, I know how this society treats disabled people and the disabled community.

“But when I did it, I received this wave of love and support. People saw themselves in me, and saw their lived experience finally represented.

“Because up until that point, I think Bart Simpson was our only kind of representation of ADHD in the media. Or hyperactive white boys who shouldn’t drink red cordial. And I realized at that point why representation is so important.

“So when it came time to talk about being autistic again, I felt that kind of trepidation around it. Because there’s no exhausted forty-year-old women represented in the media as autistic. It’s Dustin Hoffman in Rain Man, it’s the kid from The Good Doctor.”

“Being able to talk about my experience and then have people come back to me and say thank you, sharing that that’s how I walk through the world and having people share how that’s reflected in themselves has been a huge privilege and also made all the heartache worth it in the end.”

Em Rusciano rises from ‘Ego Death’

In the last five years, Em Rusciano has gone through ”total ego death and reframing of everything I thought I knew about myself”. What does that look like as she heads into her national tour ‘Outgrown’?

“I feel really peaceful. I think beforehand I was just surviving, enduring life, and I thought that was normal. That that was my lot forever,” she said.

“Once everything burned to the ground, I was really forced to have an honest look at myself, and also how I was allowing the world to treat me.

“The way I was living my life previous to Covid and to all my diagnosis was not sustainable. I did have a complete mental breakdown. And it was exhausting.

“Now, I get to step back into this arena with so much more knowledge about myself, who I am, what works for me and what doesn’t. This time I’m enjoying it and I’m taking my time with it. It’s something I’ve never been able to do.”

Em promises that you will still get the Rusciano that audiences know and love. Does that mean a return of her dancing vulvas?

“I’ll give you an exclusive: I have a puppet called ‘Menopausia,’” she shared.

“My daughters designed it. There’s going to be things falling from the ceiling. There are beautiful soundscapes. There are original songs. Don’t worry. It’s the full diva, switched on and turned up!”

Grab your tickets to see Em Rusciano ‘Outgrown’ here.

