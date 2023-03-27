Elton John’s family gave him an amazing 76th birthday cake

Sir Elton John has shared how he celebrated his 76th birthday with his family, including an amazingly-crafted cake and a sweet tribute from husband David Furnish.

The music icon and his husband David Furnish have been together for decades and are dads to their two children Zachary and Elijah.

Elton posted the photos of his 76th birthday decorations, a unique gift and his “spectacular” fondant birthday cake to Instagram.

He wrote, “I absolutely loved my birthday! A magical day with @davidfurnish and our beautiful sons.

“From the most spectacular cake – to the gift of 100 oak trees grown from acorns off the old tree that’s been gracing my driveway for centuries, it was a real celebration.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the friends and fans who sent flowers and beautiful messages.”

Elton’s hubby David also wrote on his Instagram, “Happy Birthday to an amazing husband, father, artiste, philanthropist and best friend.

“Here you are at 76, selling out stadiums – playing and singing better than ever!

“You inspire me every day with your mammoth heart and boundless zest for life. Love you forever.”

This time last year, Elton John wrote a poignant open letter to his young sons to mark his 75th birthday.

Elton is still on his enormous, years-long Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which is his last.

“It’s time to come off the road so I fully embrace the next chapter of my life,” Elton earlier said.

“After the tour finishes, I’m very much looking forward to coming off the road so I can dedicate more time to raising my children.

“David and I sat down with a school schedule and I said, ‘I don’t want to miss too much of this.’

“I’m not stopping music. I’ll hopefully be making more records. I’ll be writing more musicals.

“But mostly, I’ll be taking my kid to soccer academy – which is the most important thing. Life is all about change.”

