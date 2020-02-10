Elton John wins Oscar for ‘Rocketman’ song

Sir Elton John has won his second Oscar for Best Original Song at the 92nd Academy Awards today.

Elton and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin won for “I’m Gonna Love Me Again”, the end titles theme for Elton’s own biopic Rocketman.

In his acceptance speech, Elton said, “Thank you to Bernie, who has been the constant thing in my life.

“When I was screwed up, when I was normal, he’s always been there for me.

“This is a dream for us. We’ve never been nominated before for anything like this. Thank you to the Academy.”

Bernie added, “Being here with this guy, I don’t have words for it. This is justification of 53 years of hammering it out, doing what we do.

“Needless to say, most of this [Oscar] goes to the people who were involved in Rocketman. A little bit of this is in every one of their hearts.

Both musicians also thanked Elton’s husband, David Furnish, for his “dedication and tenacity” towards the film.

After the win, Elton again said the Oscar win was “for Bernie”.

“Without him, I’m nobody. He started the journey and we’re still together after 53 years,” he said.

“This film has taken 12 years, and in the end we got it made the right way. I’m so thrilled for Bernie because I love him so much.”

Elton John performed Rocketman song at Oscars 2020

In its category, the song was up against others from the films Breakthrough, Harriet, Toy Story 4, and Frozen 2.

Earlier, Elton John performed “I’m Gonna Love Me Again” sitting at a bright red piano on the Oscars stage.

But fans weren’t happy that while surprise performer Eminem received a standing ovation, Elton didn’t.

“So Eminem gets a standing ovation but NOT Sir Elton John? GTFOH,” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Eminem got a standing ovation and Elton freaking John did not. Are these celebrities really that disconnected? Elton John’s musical genius has spanned more.than.five.decades. Give a little respect.”

they really gave eminen a standing ovation but stayed in their seats for elton john okay straights 😭 — muriel (@ptanderstan) February 10, 2020

Eminem gets a standing o but Elton John doesn’t. Ok. Got it. 👌 — Vic DiBitetto (@vicdibitetto) February 10, 2020

Okay now Elton John didn’t get a standing ovation while Eminem did? This is more offensive than when Shape of Water won #Oscars — Becky Gillis (@becky_gillis27) February 10, 2020

Sadly, Rocketman itself and lead actor Taron Egerton missed out on Oscar nominations.

Elton won his first Oscar in 1995 for Best Original Song for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from Disney’s The Lion King.

The music icon is currently on the Australian leg of his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which wraps up in Sydney next month.

