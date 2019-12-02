Elton John unleashes on security guards at Perth concert

Sir Elton John called out two security guards in an expletive-filled onstage tirade during his Perth concert on Sunday night.

The music icon is in Australia for the local leg of his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

During his three-hour concert at HBF Park, two security guards apparently moved to eject a female concertgoer.

However, Elton spotted the incident and stopped his show to demand the patron be returned to her seat.

“Hey, you two security guards with the girls, F–k off,” Elton said.

“Bring her back here immediately.

“Come on you c–ts. Morons, you both are, morons.

“You don’t treat girls like that! Leave her alone you turds.”

It’s unclear why the female concertgoer was ejected.

A VenuesWest spokesperson said the female patron was removed during the show from front of stage, with the approval of the Elton John security representative on stage.

“Under the circumstances, the security team acted appropriately and we (VenuesWest and security) worked together with Elton’s team to ensure that the event was safe and successful for the artist and the patrons.”

Elton John just LET RIP at two security guards for how they treated a girl. Told them to bring her back and said that’s not how you treat a girl. Told them to f*ck off and called them every name under the sun…well this took a turn 😂 #Perth #eltonjohn — Kelly 🙂 (@K_Dub_93) December 1, 2019

After Elton played another song, he addressed the situation again, The Music reported.

“I apologise for the ‘c-word’, I just hate people being assaulted, especially women by security guards,” he told the crowd.

“I have a pet hate of security guards anyway.”

Sir Elton John retiring after Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

The incident happened during the second of two Perth concerts on Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

The veteran performer has announced he will retire from touring afterwards to spend more time with husband David furnish and their young sons.

Elton will next perform in Adelaide’s Botanic Park on Wednesday night.

In Queensland, he will play the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in two weeks. Then in January, he’ll return to play a concert at Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton.

