Elton John thanks Brisbane crowd at last ever Australian show

Elton John has said one final farewell to Australia at his last ever show on our shores, in Brisbane on Saturday night.

Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is the music icon’s final performances in Australia and New Zealand. He began the final leg in Newcastle, before shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

On Saturday night, he played his final Australian concert in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

On stage in Brisbane, Elton said the concert was his 237th in Australia to applause from the crowd.

“It has been an amazing experience coming here since 1971,” he said.

“Every time I come here I love it more and more. I love you more and more.

“You have been an amazing, incredible, loyal crowd, and I can’t thank you enough for dressing up in all the amazing costumes.

“There must be about six Dodger stadium outfits tonight, along with the one in the front row here with the wonderful hat and wonderful hair and glasses.

“Thank you so much. It makes me feel so good to see you all do that.”

Elton John wants to ‘spend the rest of my life with my family’ after last tour

At the end of the show, Elton John thanked the crowd and described Australia as “the most incredible country”.

“I want to thank you all for the love, loyalty and kindness and support throughout the years,” he said.

“Thank you for buying the records and CDs and cassettes and more importantly, the tickets to the shows. I love to play live more than anything.

“But [after this tour] this is it for me. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family and making records.

“So thank you for everything. You are the most amazing people. The most incredible country.

“Be nice to each other. Be kind to each other. I wish you health and happiness and prosperity and farewell.”

In Melbourne, Molly Meldrum stole the show by invading the stage and dropping his pants and mooning the crowd during Sir Elton’s performance of The Bitch Is Back.

Elton John will next play three shows in New Zealand on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

Last ever concert. Sir Elton John Brisbane, Australia pic.twitter.com/iacos0VEiS — Betwitched 🦘🌻🇦🇺🏴‍☠️ (@samlang68) January 21, 2023

Such an honour and joy to attend #eltonjohn’s final Australian show 🤩

Wonderful 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/K6ekWMfZkQ — 🌷 O L I V I A 🌷 (@olivia_brisbane) January 21, 2023

