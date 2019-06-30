Elton John shoots down Putin hypocrisy

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently told The Financial Times that his country has no problem with gay people. Elton John released a letter on Facebook accusing Putin of hypocrisy.

Putin’s statement ignored Russia’s anti-gay propaganda law which causes immense prejudice and harm to the country’s LGBTIQ citizens.

Also his regime continues to turn a blind eye to the brutal persecution of LGBTIQ people in Chechnya.

Chechnya operates as a semi-autonomous republic in the Russian Federation.

It’s government is notorious for arresting, torturing and murdering LGBTIQ people.

However, Putin glossed over all of that in his Financial Times interview.

I am not trying to insult anyone because we have been condemned for our alleged homophobia. But we have no problem with LGBT persons. God forbid, let them live as they wish. But some things do appear excessive to us. They claim now that children can play five or six gender roles. Let everyone be happy, we have no problem with that. But this must not be allowed to overshadow the culture, traditions and traditional family values of millions of people making up the core population.

Elton John’s response

However, gay superstar Elton John disputed Putin’s statement in a Facebook post.

Addressing a letter to ‘Dear Mr Putin’, Elton said the Russian president’s interview deeply upset him.

I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies. I find duplicity in your comment that you want LGBT people to “be happy” and that “we have no problem in that”. Yet Russian distributors chose to heavily censor my film “Rocketman” by removing all references to my finding true happiness through my 25-year relationship with David and the raising of my two beautiful sons. This feels like hypocrisy to me. I am proud to live in a part of the world where our governments have evolved to recognise the universal human right to love whoever we want. And I’m truly grateful for the advancement in government policies that have allowed and legally supported my marriage to David. This has brought us both tremendous comfort and happiness. Respectfully, Elton John

