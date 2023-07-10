Elton John gives heartfelt speech at last concert on final tour

Sir Elton John has said performing for fans has been his “lifeblood” and we’ll remain in his “head, heart and soul” forever as he closed the final show on his farewell tour.

The music icon officially completed his mammoth Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour in Stockholm, Sweden at the weekend, after over 330 shows across five years.

On Saturday night, Elton finished the concert with Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

“I’ve had the most wonderful career, beyond belief,” Elton said.

“Fifty-two years of pure joy playing music, how lucky am I to play music?

“But I wouldn’t be sitting here if it wasn’t for you. You bought the singles, albums and CDs and more importantly you bought the tickets to the shows. And you know how I love to play live.

“It’s been my lifeblood to play for you guys and you’ve been absolutely magnificent.

“Thank you. I will never forget you guys. I’ve played so many concerts, how could I forget?

“You’re in my head, and my heart and my soul, and I thank you so much.”

In a statement at the weekend, Elton said, “Every step of the way, my fans have been there.”

“They have stuck with me, they have supported me, they have been patient, and they have kept turning out for every single last show,” he said.

“I’m trying to process it, and I don’t think it will sink in for a while yet that I’m finally finished touring.

“I can’t tell you how much I’m going to miss the fans and how much their support has humbled me. It will stay with me forever.”

In January, Elton John played his final Australian tour show in Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium.

Speaking at the concert, he said it was his 25th in Brisbane, his 36th concert in Queensland, and his 237th in Australia. It would also be his last touring.

“It has been an amazing experience coming here since 1971,” he said.

“Every time I come here I love it more and more. I love you more and more.

“You have been an amazing, incredible, loyal bunch of fans, and I can’t thank you enough for dressing up in all of the amazing costumes.

He added, “I want to thank you all for the love, loyalty and kindness and support throughout the years,” he said.

“[After this tour] this is it for me. I want to spend the rest of my life with my family and making records.

“Thank you for everything. You are the most amazing people. [Australia is the] most incredible country.”

Elton John will return to piano for ‘one-off’ shows

Elton John has repeatedly vowed that he will never tour again, but fans would see him on the piano in the future.

Elton’s hubby and manager David Furnish told Billboard, “It’s really important to make a distinction between Elton retiring from touring but Elton not playing his very last public performance for the very last time.

“I know for a fact he will not be touring in any capacity.

“What you’re going to see is the possibility of a special one-off or a small residency in one venue for a limited period of time.”

