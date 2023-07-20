Elton John defends Kevin Spacey at sexual assault trial

Singer Elton John has appeared by videolink in a London court to give evidence at Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey’s sexual assault trial.

Just a week after finishing off his farewell tour, Elton John has been called as a witness to Kevin Spacey’s trial for 12 charges of sexual offences allegedly committed against four men in Britain between 2001 and 2013.

The opening of the trial saw prosecutor Christine Agnew detailing the allegations of the complainants, all men in their 20s and 30s at the time.

She went on to describe Spacey as a “a sexual bully” who “does not respect personal boundaries or space, a man who it would seem delights in making others feel powerless and uncomfortable.”

Elton John clears up timeline

The two-time Academy Award winner on Monday called Elton John and his husband David Furnish as witnesses.

They were each asked about circumstances surrounding one of the allegations — an alleged victim who claims Spacey grabbed his genitals on the way to a charity event held by the couple.

The alleged victim, who was a driver for Spacey, claims the incident took place on the way to a White Tie and Tiara Ball in 2004 or 2005, and says the actor grabbed him so forcefully he almost ran off the road.

Furnish appeared in court testifying in defence of Spacey’s claim that he only attended the event in 2001.

Furnish says that after reviewing the photographs taken at the parties from 2001 to 2005, Space only appeared in images from the year 2001. He also says that guests have their photograph taken of every guest, every year.

John, who appeared by videolink from Monaco, says the actor attended the party in the early 2000s and arrived after flying in on a private jet.

John said Spacey stayed overnight at his and his husband’s home in Windsor after the event, but said: “I can’t remember him coming down after that.”

Lost in the ‘mad rush’