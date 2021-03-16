Elton John claps back at Vatican ‘hypocrisy’ for rejecting same-sex unions

Elton John has called out Pope Francis and the Vatican for its “hypocrisy” over rejecting blessings for same-sex marriages in the Catholic church.

This week, the Vatican’s top orthodoxy office formally responded to a question on whether Catholic priests can bless same-sex unions.

Advertisements

The official response, approved by Pope Francis, declares priests can’t bless same-sex unions because “God does not and cannot bless sin”.

The document states while the church welcomes and blesses gay individuals, same-sex unions are “not part of God’s plan”.

“It is not licit to impart a blessing on relationships, or partnerships, even stable, that involve sexual activity outside of marriage,” the decree states.

As the Catholic Church defines marriage as between “a man and a woman”, the priests therefore can’t bless same-sex unions.

However Elton John responded by pointing out the Vatican financially supported Rocketman, the acclaimed 2019 biopic about his life.

The singer made his point by posting side-by-side news stories to his social media accounts.

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin’, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in ‘Rocketman’ – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David [Furnish]??” Elton asked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elton John (@eltonjohn)

He called the actions of the church “#hypocrisy” and tagged both his husband and Pope Francis.

In December 2019 it emerged the Vatican’s Secretariat Of State invested $US1.1 million ($AU1.5million) towards the biopic, among other Hollywood films.

Pope Francis appears to endorse civil union law

Elton John married his longtime partner David Furnish in 2014, shortly after same-sex marriage became legal in England and Wales.

The couple had previously shared a civil partnership since 2005.

Advertisements

In 2019, Pope Francis appeared to endorse same-sex civil unions – but not within the church – during an interview released last October.

“Homosexuals have a right to be part of the family… They’re children of God and have a right to a family,” he said.

“Nobody should be thrown out, or be made miserable because of it.

“What we have to create is a civil union law. That way, they are legally covered. I stood up for that.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.