Elton John blasts ‘cruel’ Russian censorship of ‘Rocketman’

Sir Elton John and the team behind biopic Rocketman have hit out at censorship of the new movie’s queer content in Russia.

The “epic musical fantasy” film explores Elton John’s breakthrough years, including his relationship with first manager John Reid.

But local journalists in Moscow saw an advance screening and claimed an estimated five minutes of the film had been removed.

As well as scenes of drug use and gay sex, the touching statement at the end explaining Elton eventually found “the love of his life” and become a father with husband David Furnish was also removed.

Elton and the film’s other producers condemned the censorship in a statement.

“We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor Rocketman for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today,” they said.

“Paramount Pictures have been brave and bold partners in allowing us to create a film which is a true representation of Elton’s extraordinary life, warts and all.

They said the local distributor’s edits were “a sad reflection of the divided world we still live in and how it can still be so cruelly unaccepting of the love between two people.”

“We believe in building bridges and open dialogue, and will continue to push for the breaking down of barriers until all people are heard equally across the world,” the statement read.

Lead actor Taron Egerton said he was “crestfallen” with the Rocketman censorship.

“I in no way condone this decision and feel disappointed I wasn’t made aware and given the chance to fight this move,” he said.

“Love is love. No compromises.”

Censorship to comply with homophobic ‘gay propaganda’ law

The local distributor of Rocketman told the Moscow Times that it cut the scenes from the film to comply with Russian law.

Russia’s so-called “gay propaganda” law prohibits the promotion of “nontraditional relationships” to minors.

Amnesty International said the censorship was another example of the law undermining freedom of expression and encouraging homophobia in Russia.

“By censoring any expression of affection between two human beings of the same sex, this mutilated version of the film insults and dehumanises same-sex relationships,” Amnesty’s Russia office director Natalia Zviagina said.

The Russian LGBT Network said, “In this way, the Russian distributor indirectly supports homophobia. We urge people not to support such a policy and not to go see the Russian version of the film.”

A spokesperson for Paramount told EW the studio is “incredibly proud” of Rocketman, which was created “in the way that Elton John wanted his story to be depicted.”

“We are releasing the film in its entirety around the world regardless of rating,” the spokesperson said.

“But like all studios, we must adhere to local laws and requirements in certain territories in which the film is being shown.”

