Elton John and Britney Spears’ new song has leaked

The much-anticipated duet by Britney Spears and Elton John has been leaked and fans online are furious.

Excitement has been building for the release of the song by the iconic duo, which has allegedly been spoiled on Twitter.

Users online have been sharing what is believed to be a preview of the track and fans are not happy.

Britney & Elton Hold Me Closer

It was announced earlier this year that Britney Spears and Elton John would team up to release a version of his hit song Tiny Dancer.

Details of the production have been kept quiet until now.

Recently the two singers started sharing information about the track on social media.

Released as Hold Me Closer, the song is set to be an updated adaption of the hit song by Elton John.

It’s also set to be the first major release for Britney Spears since she was released from her conservatorship earlier this year.

Britney Spears and Elton John have also shared what is believed to be artwork for the upcoming release.

The track is officially set for release this Friday the 26th of August.

Fans React

While many are excited about the new music by Elton John and Britney Spears, they are not excited about the music leaking.

Rather than sharing the leaked tracks, which are not confirmed to be the actual song, fans are reacting angrily.

“This is not ok. She’s working so hard” one wrote on Twitter.

“Stop leaking it,” another protested.

And the comments continued to come thick and fast.

“Why leak it if she’s not happy with it?” said another.

And of course, came the memes and hashtags.

With the impending release of the song #britneyiscoming and #holdmecloser has been trending across Twitter.

