Elon Musk says “cisgender” is a slur that will no longer be tolerated on Twitter

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has declared the terms “cis” and “cisgender” to be slurs against people who are comfortable in their gender assigned at birth and has warned that Twitter users who employ the terms may find their accounts temporarily suspended.

Musk made the announcement earlier today, tweeting, “the words ‘cis’ or ‘cisgender’ are considered slurs on this platform.”

“Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions.”

Musk made the announcement in response to anti-trans commentator James Esses complaining about the use of the terms on the platform.

“Yesterday, after posting a Tweet saying that I reject the word ‘cis’ and don’t wish to be called it, I receive a slew of messages from trans activists calling me “cissy” and telling me that I am ‘cis’ “whether or not I like it,” Esses had complained.

“Just imagine if the roles were reversed.”

Twitter’s guidelines define slurs and tropes as language which “intends to degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes about a protected category.”

Musk’s statement comes two months after Twitter dropped its policy of protecting trans people from deadnaming and misgendering by other users.

