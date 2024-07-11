Elliot Page returns to the silver screen in ‘Close to You’

The trailer for indie drama Close to You has dropped, giving us a glimpse of Elliot Page in his return to the big screen.

In the film, Page stars as Sam, a trans man who returns home for a family reunion.

Close to You, had its world premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, and is a “drama about love, family and identity that looks at the challenges of returning home when you have changed and feel like an outsider,” according to a press release.

The film follows Page’s character Sam, who hasn’t been home to visit his parents or siblings since his transition.

According to the synopsis, once there, Sam “confronts unresolved wounds and reconnects with an old flame”.