Elliot Page just posted his first poolside shirtless pic and it’s pure joy

Elliot Page has posted a shirtless photo to Instagram and Twitter wearing his first pair of boardshorts and thousands have cheered him on.

“Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” he wrote, with the hashtags #transjoy and #transisbeautiful.

The 34-year-old received thousands of supportive comments on social media, including almost 2 million likes on Instagram in just hours.

Earlier this year, Page shared he had undergone top surgery, and told Oprah Winfrey in an interview the procedure “completely transformed” his life.

He said it had allowed him to feel comfortable in his body “for probably the first time.”

Asked about his most joyful moment, he replied, “It’s getting out of the shower and the towel’s around your waist and you’re looking at yourself in the mirror and you’re just like, ‘There I am.’

“And I’m not having the moment where I’m panicked.”

Elliot Page came out as transgender in December

The Umbrella Academy actor told Oprah he knew he was a boy from a very young age. He described his transition as “not only life-changing for me, I do believe it is life-saving.”

“There is such an attack on trans healthcare right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor,” he said.

He also told Vanity Fair said he felt not only “joy and excitement” but “comfort” finally being himself.

“For the first time in, I don’t even know how long, [I’m] really just being able to sit by myself, be on my own, be productive, and be creative,” he said.

“It’s such an oversimplification to say it this way, but I’m comfortable.”

