Elliot Page files for divorce from wife Emma Portner

Actor Elliot Page and wife Emma Portner have split after three years of marriage.

The pair released a joint statement today announced their split in the middle of last year.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” the pair said, according to People.

“We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Page has filed for divorce in a New York court, TMZ reported.

In December, Page announced he is transgender.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” he wrote on social media.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

In the statement, Elliot Page wrote he was feeling “overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.”

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

Emma Portner’s heartfelt support for Elliot Page’s transition

At the time, Portner supported Page’s transition in a heartfelt statement on Instagram.

“I am so proud of @ElliotPage. Trans, queer, and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” she wrote.

“I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day.

“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much.”

Elliot Page and Portner announced they had wed in early 2018, after Page came out as gay four years earlier.

