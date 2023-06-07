Elliot Page and co-star had sex ‘all the time’ during Juno

Actor Elliot Page has revealed that the chemistry with his Juno co-star Olivia Thirlby was very real and the pair were frequently hooking up during filming, in new memoir Pageboy.

Olivia played Leah, quirky best friend to Elliot’s Juno in his breakthrough teen comedy film in 2007.

“I was taken aback the moment I saw Olivia Thirlby,” Elliot writes.

Elliot explained they were both 20 at the time, however he said that Olivia seemed “so much older, capable, and centered” than him.

“Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in,” Elliot recalled.

(Olivia Thirlby came out as bisexual in 2011.)

Elliot recalls in his book, “We stood in her hotel room. Billie Holliday played. She was about to start making lunch, when she looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you.’ ‘Uh, I’m really attracted to you, too.’

“At that we started sucking face. It was on.

“I had an all-encompassing desire for her, she made me want in a way that was new, hopeful.

“We started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant.

“We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am.”

Elliot Page recalls secret relationships and a ‘famous asshole’

The behind-the-scenes relationship isn’t the only one Elliot Page writes about in memoir Pageboy.

Elliot also shared that he and Kate Mara dated while she was with a boyfriend, Max Minghella, in 2014.

However in the book Elliot keeps the names of others anonymous, like a closeted co-star he dated for two years.

“Feeling hidden was far too painful. That was impossible and not a sustainable relationship at all,” Elliot recalled.

“And it taught me that I was not gonna do that again.”

Two months after he came out as gay, Elliot Page said an unnamed “acquaintance” approached him an LA event, in a horrifying chapter titled “Famous Asshole at Party”.

The actor told Page, “You aren’t gay. That doesn’t exist. You are just afraid of men. I’m going to f__k you to make you realise you aren’t gay.”

The actor bumped into Page a few days later and backtracked on the sick homophobic comments.

“I don’t have a problem with gay people, I swear,” the actor said.

Elliot replied, “I think you might.”

Elliot Page came out as transgender in 2020.

The actor’s book Pageboy is out now. You can read the entire first chapter here.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.