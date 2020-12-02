Elliot Page: Actor comes out as transgender in powerful message

Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of Juno, the X-Men series and Umbrella Academy, has announced he is transgender.

“Hi friends,” he wrote on social media.

Advertisements

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot.

“I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life. I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

Elliot Page’s powerful message to transphobic political leaders

Page also spoke of his fear over the announcement, and criticised political leaders who endorse anti-transgender policies.

“My joy is real, but it is also fragile,” he wrote.

“Despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared.

“I’m scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the ‘jokes’ and of violence.

“To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture.

“The statistics are staggering. The discrimination towards trans people is rife, insidious and cruel, resulting in horrific consequences.

“In 2020 alone it has been reported that at least 40 transgender people have been murdered, the majority of which were Black and Latinx trans women.

“To the political leaders who work to criminalise trans health care and deny our right to exist, and to all of those with a massive platform who continue to spew hostility towards the trans community: you have blood on your hands.”

Advertisements

Page went on, “I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place.

“I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

Wife Emma Portner says Elliot is a ‘gift’

Page’s wife, choreographer and dancer Emma Portner, described Elliot as a “gift” following his announcement.

“Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world,” Portner wrote on Instagram.

“I also ask for patience [and] privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day.

“Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself.”

Elliot Page had his breakthrough in 2005 thriller Hard Candy.

Two years later he rose to fame as the lead in teen pregnancy comedy Juno, for which he received an Oscar nomination.

Other major roles include Inception, the X-Men series and most recently the Netflix series The Umbrella Academy.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.