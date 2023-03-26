Ellia Green slams World Athletics transgender ban

Olympic Gold Medalist Ellia Green said today that the World Athletics transgender ban will further marginalise transgender athletes.

“It wasn’t surprising considering what’s going on in the world and the hate and discrimination directed at trans people.”

Ellia Green played professional Rugby Sevens for about a decade. He won gold as one of Australia’s women’s Rugby Sevens team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

He came out publicly as a transgender man last year.

Ellia told Channel 9’s Sports Sunday that while the World Athletics ban did not surprise him, it was upsetting.

“I think it’s only furthering the marginalisation and discrimination against trans people. It’s something that is already such a huge issue in society, let alone sports.

“The problems that are faced by transgender people are huge in society. So, to then bring that into sport and the challenges that it faces, it’s a whole other topic.

“I think that the media and the way that it’s portrayed can do a lot better. There’s so many opinions available on social media and abuse directed at the athletes personally. I think there’s a lot to be done in terms of that.”

The future following the transgender ban

Ellia said that regardless of the World Athletics transgender ban, transgender people need to remain visible.

“We first need to see trans people as human beings. I think the key word there is to be seen.

“And I think the transphobia and hate crime towards trans people is something that needs to be dealt with before we can even consider what’s done with sport.

“I think it’s a very one-sided debate at the moment. We’re not hearing enough of what can benefit sport as a whole by having more involvement of diverse people.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.