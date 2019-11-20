Ellen surprises engaged lesbian couple rejected by parents

Ellen DeGeneres has surprised a newly-engaged lesbian couple after one of the women asked her to stand-in for her unsupportive parents at her wedding.

“My parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that I’m gay,” Kate Austin tweeted at Ellen with a photo of her romantic Paris proposal to Sarah Sulsenti.

“I need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a ‘father/daughter’ dance. Plz come, my fiancée and i would cry.”

The talk show host flew them from Philadelphia to Los Angeles and invited the couple onto her show.

“If it wasn’t for someone like you, I would’ve never had the courage to just go out there in public and propose to my fiancée,” Austin told DeGeneres.

“So many people don’t accept that, and you paved the way for queer women everywhere.”

Ellen replied, “Everybody deserves love. That’s the most important thing.

“And the fact your family doesn’t accept it, I’m so sorry.”

Austin described her mum’s reaction to her coming out as “really terrible.”

“I’ve been out for five years now, so she’s said everything you can think of under the sun.

“But coming out and owning it and growing over the years has been the greatest gift. It allowed me to be my authentic self.”

Ellen DeGeneres had an amazing gift for the engaged lesbian couple

Ellen DeGeneres sadly had to turn down the lesbian couple’s wedding invitation. However she still surprised the pair with a group of their friends.

The talk show host then gifted the couple $25,000, demanding they provide an open bar at their wedding reception.

Austin wrote on Twitter she was “so grateful” for the all the love.

“If i have leaned anything over the last 2 days, it’s that the internet can be SO loving,” she wrote.

“I hope other lgbtq+ youth out there who fear having unaccepting parents see how kind & loving the rest of the world can be.”

hi @chrissyteigen & @TheEllenShow!! my parents aren’t going to attend my wedding because they don’t like that i’m gay! i need someone to walk me down the aisle and someone else for a “father/daughter” dance. plz come, my fiancée and i would cry 💕 #shootingmyshot pic.twitter.com/DGcH2KQq5f — kate austin (@KateAustin_) November 5, 2019

