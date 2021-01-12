WATCH: Singer Ellen Reed’s amazing new LGBTIQ Pride video

A new music video for Ellen Reed’s You Have Been Warned shows glorious footage of the Brisbane singer performing at YES!Fest, Canberra’s annual LGBTIQA+ street party.

YES!Fest started spontaneously on the night of the marriage equality result in 2017 when some 6000 people descended on Canberra’s Lonsdale Street.

It has since become an annual – albeit, more curated – event featuring a variety of DJs and performers.

The new music video features Ellen Reed singing on the night stage in 2019 and includes footage of local drag queens dancing on Lonsdale Street’s iconic Rainbow Roundabout. The landmark was painted in rainbow colours a week after the historic “yes” vote.

You Have Been Warned is about being kicked down and getting back up again. It’s a perfect queer anthem and deserves a listen.

Ellen Reed says of the lyrics, “I wrote the song after going back on The Voice and not turning a chair.

“I wrote this song as a reminder to myself that you can try and break me and while I might bend, I will never break.

“‘Knock me down, and watch me as I fall, but I will get back up and rise above it all.'”

The ACT recorded the highest “yes” vote of any state or territory in the marriage equality postal survey at 74%. The ACT also has the only out-and-proud gay leader in Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

Watch the video below:

Danny Corvini (aka DJ Raydar) is the creative director of YES!Fest. Find out more at the festival’s Facebook page here.