Elegies – A Song Cycle comes to fortyfive downstairs

Over 80 minutes and 18 musical stories, 4 performers take on a variety of roles of constant transformation in Elegies – A Song Cycle.

“There is no such thing as a small musical. Elegies is intimate,” Director Tyran Parke tells us.

“So much musical theatre is about the sets and the storytelling, but this show is different.”

Nadine Gardner, Anton Berezin, Marty Alix, Kerrie Anne Greenland and Glenn Hilmusically explore the world and life’s infinite joys through individual narratives and unexpected music.

“We describe it as the best dinner party stories about the people in a man’s life you will find,” Tyran said.

“It’s like feels composer William Finn gets all his friends around the table, and each sings a song of their life.”

“But it’s not overwhelming, it’s very human.”

“You feel connected and we ride the wave in a structured way, but filled with poignant moments,” he said.

“Finn has a real quirky look at the world where you laugh through the vulnerable moments.”

Using photos from one of Australia’s most renowned photographers, his older brother Trent Parke, Tyran feels the musical is given new life in a world that is bigger than the individual stories in the spotlight.

The musical moments are allowed to be something you hold onto, ‘captured in art’.

More than a snapshot

“Using projections of photos from all over the world, we can tie it all together and build on something bigger than the characters’ stories,” Tyran explained.

“We explore what it is to be human. What it is to love people. What it is to lose people, and what it means to move on through that.

“Everyone will see something different in the work.

“I get a bit squeamish when musical theatre tells me what to feel. But here is a series of stories that people can connect to their own lives. Something different to the other musical offerings around town.”

From Finn’s friends, to his mother and dogs, to victims of the World Trade Centre collapse, Elegies uplifts, emphasising the joy, not the darkness life throws at us.

“The show is about community. Artistic community. Family community. Religious community. But also the gay community.” Tyran said.

“Particularly the community of a man called Mark who had Thanksgiving dinner every year with the men who were his community and who lived through the 80s in New York.”

“That obviously has some level of loss in it.”

“We explore how the charactes navigated that through the kind of family they find in life.”

“I think there might be something nice about leaning into that with our audience.”

Elegies – A Song Cycle is playing at fortyfive downstairs in Melbourne from 10th – 21st of July. Click here for more details.

