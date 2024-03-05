Electric Fields to represent Australia at Eurovision 2024

The fabulously queer First Nations act Electric Fields has been named as Australia’s Eurovision 2024 entry.

The duo are made up of Zaachariaha Fielding on vocals and keyboard player and producer Michael Ross.

They will perform One Milkali (One Blood) and features the Indigenous language Yankunytjatjara.

Zaachariaha Fielding is a First Nations artist from Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands (also known as the APY Lands of South Australia).

Both artists are relishing the opportunity to take their music to the Eurovision stage in Malmö this year.

“We are buzzed with euphoria at our chance to share this music with the world. Our music comes from the deepest place in both of us and Eurovision is the most exciting opportunity to bring together our cultures and share the joy of our global connection,” they said.

They were announced following fan speculation that Dannii Minogue or Dami Im would compete.

Queer identity

Both artists have proudly shown their queer identities in their music and artistry.

In a previous interview with DNA Magazine, they spoke about embracing their femininity.

“We wrote that we are “two feminine brothers” in our bio and some people questioned if we should keep it in. Running and throwing “like a girl” was always an insult and that’s total horse shit. Girls and woman are total bosses and we love that part of us,” Michael said.

Zaachariaha uses he/him and she/her pronouns.

Previous attempt at Eurovision

Electric Fields were almost chosen for Eurovision in 2019 after competing at the Australian selection show on the Gold Coast.

At that inaugural ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’ competition, they finished runner-up to Kate Miller-Heidke with their song 2000 and Whatever.

They have since performed at WorldPride and the AFL Grand Final. They also read the votes for Australia at the Eurovision 2019 contest.

Eurovision 2024

Electric Fields will compete in the first semi-final of Eurovision 2024 to be aired on Tuesday 7 May in Europe (Wednesday 8 May in Australia).

They are joined at the contest by queer artist Olly Alexander who will be representing the United Kingdom.

Eurovision 2024 is being held in Malmö, Sweden following Loreen’s epic win with Tattoo last year.

