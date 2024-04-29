Electric Fields in Sweden for first Eurovision rehearsals

Australian duo Electric Fields have brought our first didgeridoo to the Eurovision stage, as rehearsals start in Malmö before the contest next week.

The South Australia musicians Electric Fields are our first duo at the Eurovision Song Contest.

Vocalist Zaachariaha Fielding and keyboard player and producer Michael Ross have performed together as Electric Fields since 2015.

The pair have arrived in Sweden and shared photos of their first rehearsals on the Eurovision stage before they compete in the first semi-final next Wednesday.

The song Electric Fields have taken to Sweden is called One Mikali, which loosely translates to One Blood. The song features the Indigenous language Yankunytjatjara, in a first for Eurovision.

Zaachariaha Fielding is a First Nations artist from Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands, a.k.a the APY Lands of South Australia.

In 2019, Electric Fields almost represented us at Eurovision after competing at the first Australia Decides selection show on the Gold Coast.

They just missed out with their song 2000 and Whatever, finishing runner-up to Kate Miller-Heidke.

SBS confirms Eurovision dates and times

The 68th Eurovision Song Contest runs from Tuesday 7 May – Saturday 11 May (CEST) 2024 in Malmö, Sweden.

SBS has confirmed the dates and time of their Australian broadcasts, so clear your schedules. Voting is only open to Aussies in the early morning broadcasts.

Live early morning broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Wednesday 8 May at 5:00am AEST **Australia performing**

Semi Final 2 – Friday 10 May at 5:00am AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 5:00am AEST

Primetime broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand

Semi Final 1 – Friday 10 May at 7:30pm AEST **Australia performing**

Semi Final 2 – Saturday 11 May at 7:30pm AEST

Grand Final – Sunday 12 May at 7:30pm AEST

