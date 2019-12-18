Elder at anti-gay church charged after Grindr sting

A college professor and elder at an anti-gay church is accused of using Grindr to offer students money for fuel in return for sexual favours.

Barry Poyner was a communications professor at Truman State University in Missouri. Police charged him with one misdemeanor count of patronising prostitution after a Grindr sting.

The 57-year-old had reportedly been using gay dating app Grindr to meet young men. Police caught him out using an undercover profile.

Poyner allegedly used the screen name “DILF”. Police allege he told the undercover officer he “would love to have a sugar daddy relationship”.

On December 3, “DILF” offered to pay for the car fuel in exchange for sexual favors, the Kirksville Daily Express reported. He added he “might throw in an Arby’s card LOL”.

“DILF” agreed to meet the police at the gas station via Grindr. Police allege when Poyner turned up to the station, he tried to flee from them.

According to police, Poyner told officers he “was not doing anything with a minor”.

Poyner allegedly replied he was “trying to help” when told he couldn’t offer money or gifts for sex.

If convicted, the man will reportedly face six months in prison or a fine of $1,000.

Before Grindr sting, his church slammed ‘homosexuals, adulterers, fornicators’

University police had earlier been told Poyner was “harassing male students for sexual contact as well as offering to pay for items for sexual favors” via Grindr, court documents allege.

Truman State University told the Kirksville Daily Express it was aware of the case and had placed Poyner on suspension.

As well as teaching, Poyner is an elder at Kirksville Church of Christ. The church has posted material online condemning homosexuality and also sex outside marriage.

One now-deleted Facebook post read, “Do you not know the unrighteous will not inherit the kingdom of God?

“Do not be deceived; neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor homosexuals.”

