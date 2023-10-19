Based on the 2015 novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, Anne Hathaway’s Eileen is described as “a psychological thriller about female rage and desire”.

Set in 1964, Hathaway stars as Rebecca Saint John, a Harvard-educated psychologist who starts work at a juvenile correctional facility.

There she meets prison employee Eileen (Thomasin McKenzie) who also acts as a carer for her abusive, alcoholic father.

The two women soon form an intense connection, before the film takes a dark turn.

Rolling Stone described Eileen as Anne Hathaway’s “sexiest turn in years” in a film “brimming with lust and intrigue”.

The arrival of Hathaway’s Rebecca as the new prison psychologist, is described by Eileen it as “one of those days you’ll never forget”.

“She may be easy on the eyes,” one man says as he introduces her to prison staff. “But I assure you, she is very smart.”

Eileen quickly becomes enchanted by Rebecca, who develops a closeness with the younger woman.

“Eileen, may I confide in you?” Rebecca asks in the trailer. “People are so ashamed of their desires.”

But their budding friendship takes a turn after Rebecca reveals a dark secret.“I have my own ideas,” she tells Eileen. “You can never tell anyone, you understand? Promise me.”

The trailer sees Eileen fall further under Rebecca’s spell, with the trailer showing the two ladies sharing a passionate kiss.

“That’s very good, Eileen,” Rebecca whispers. “Some things are so twisted, the only way out is for someone to die.”

Eileen is slated to premiere on December 1 in the US and UK. An Australian release date is yet to be announced.

Eileen is slated to premiere on December 1 in the US and UK. An Australian release date is yet to be announced.