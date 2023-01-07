Edwin Chiloba, Kenyan LGBT activist & designer murdered

Kenyan LGBTIQA+ communities are in mourning following the death of fashion designer and activist Edwin Chiloba.

Police in the town of Eldoret found Edwin’s body after locals reported seeing a metal box dumped beside the road from an unregistered vehicle. Originally from Nairobi, Edwin Chiloba moved to Eldoret in 2019 to study fashion.

Tributes to the young designer flooded social media. Friends remembered Edwin Chiloba as not only an ‘iconic fashion designer’ but also someone passionate about the rights of his community. He posted on Instagram last month that as a marginalised person, he was “going to fight for all marginalised people.”

Kenya’s National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission posted a tribute to Instagram.

“Edwin’s death reminds us that queer bodies continue to be under attack all over the country.”

Gay sex is punishable in Kenya by up to 14 years in prison. Although police rarely bring charges, LGBTIQA+ community members face discrimination and stigma on a daily basis. Attempts to blackmail queer Kenyans over their sexuality or identity are common.

Last year, the killing of non-binary lesbian Sheila Lumumba led to the social media campaign #JusticeForSheila.

