The editor of Tasmanian newspaper The Examiner is out of a job after the publication of a letter to the editor with false anti-trans claims.

Mark Westfield was editor of The Examiner when the letter was published last week under the headline, “Girls getting changed, then in walks a man”.

The letter writer claimed a man was forcibly removed from a Launceston Aquatic Centre female change room by a male patron.

She said the man started to undress but staff refused to remove the person because the person identified as female. She also alleged the patron who intervened received a “life ban” from the facility.

The Examiner‘s letter to the editor was widely reshared to tens of thousands by anti-trans groups, unleashing transphobic hate. After publication, council staff were also bombarded with abuse.

But Launceston City Council said no such incident had occurred at the aquatic centre.

“The letter to the editor has no basis in fact,” the council said.

“It is regrettable that no attempt was made to check the veracity of the claim before publication.”

The Examiner retracted the letter, saying correspondence was run “in good faith” but “unfortunately we appear to have been misled”.

The Examiner’s Mark Westfield worked for Katherine Deves

Mark Westfield has now parted ways with The Examiner, with The Guardian reporting he was sacked by publisher Australian Community Media.

He told the ABC earlier this week he didn’t have time to check the claims in all letters. He said he later spoke to the letter writer and he admitted she “wasn’t very convincing”.

On Monday night, ABC’s Media Watch covered the Tasmanian newspaper publishing the fake letter “in a prominent position”.

The program also pinged Mark Westfield for his work for failed Liberal candidate Katherine Deves, whose horrific anti-trans views emerged in the 2022 election.

Mr Westfield told Media Watch Deves was a “good candidate”.

Launceston newspaper The Examiner retracts a letter that falsely claimed a trans person was forcibly removed from the city’s aquatic centre. #MediaWatch pic.twitter.com/AhAeddKXf0 — Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) March 14, 2023

Equality Tasmania spokesperson Rose Boccalatte said the group was talking to the newspaper about trans issues but wants “acknowledgement of the hurt caused”.

“The impact of the letter on trans and gender diverse communities hasn’t been acknowledged,” Rose said.

“The letter caused a lot of hurt. It insinuated there is an inherent danger with trans women using women’s facilities, and because it was fabricated.”

Rose Boccalatte said Equality Tasmania is “engaged in a constructive dialogue” with the Examiner to “repair the damage.”

