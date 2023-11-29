Dylan Mulvaney on Forbes 30 under 30 social media list

Dylan Mulvaney has made the Forbes “30 under 30” social media list for her “Days of Girlhood” series.

The trans star is being acknowledged as one of the most influential young social media influencers in the world.

Mulvaney has been prominent on social media this year, using the medium to document her gender transition. She has also used her platforms to share her struggles dealing with the Bud Light partnership backlash last year.

Forbes published the list earlier this week. “With the help of nominations from the public- as well as expertise from Forbes tech journalists and judges from all corners of creatordom – this year’s Forbes 30 Under 30 Social Media List highlights the young founders, industry leaders and online stars transforming the creator and future of the internet.”

The outlet honoured 29 other young social media creators. The list includes names like fashion influencer Alix Earle, and disabled creator Molly Burke, who posts content inspired by her perspective as a blind person.

Announcing Mulvaney’s place on the list, Forbes stated, “Our callout, Dylan Mulvaney, 26, is a creator, actress and LGBTQ+ activist who gained virality with her ‘Days of Girlhood’ series that documented her gender transition.”

They added that the series attracted more than one billion views on TikTok.

Pushing for diversity

The 30 under 30 list isn’t the first recognition that Mulvaney has received from Forbes. The influencer was invited to speak at the 2023 Forbes CMO Summit in Miami earlier this year. During her speech, she urges companies to get more serious about promoting “diversity in the boardroom and on their consulting staff,” and not just do so in a “performative” way.

She discussed her own experience partnering with Bud Light in her speech.

“If you’re going to ask us to capitalise on our vulnerabilities and our traumas, at least have our backs when the going gets tough,” she said.

Read More: