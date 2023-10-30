Dykes on Bikes VP among brave firies fighting Qld bushfires

Dykes on Bikes Queensland’s Vice President has shared photos as the brave volunteer firefighter and her crew battle the bushfires burning across regional Queensland.

More than 900 fires have blazed around the state in the last 10 days. And more than 70 were still active on Monday (October 30), according to the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES).

Multiple “watch and act” warnings are active in dozens of areas across Queensland.

Kerrie Anne (pictured below) is Vice President of Dykes on Bikes Queensland. She also volunteers with the Rocksberg-Moorina Rural Fire Brigade based in the town of Moorina, about 70 km north of Brisbane.

At the weekend, Dykes on Bikes President Petrea Cooper shared to Facebook some of Kerrie’s photos from the frontlines.

“Kerrie Anne is out in western Queensland volunteering with an all-female crew, helping with the devastation out there,” Petrea explained.

“Be safe ladies and thank you. Our shout for a cold drink when you return.”

Petrea told us on Monday, Kerrie had been in the field for three days. After her volunteer fire crew returns on Wednesday, they’ll then head to another area on Friday, for a week.

Kerrie wrote on Facebook that the firefighters were putting in long shifts in extremely difficult conditions to fight the blazes.

“But I do this because I love it. Great team out there,” she wrote.

Firies battle hundreds of bushfires across Queensland

Over the last 10 days, Queensland firefighters have battled more than 900 fires across the state.

According to the QFES, firies are working to prepare for hot temperatures and winds on Tuesday that will intensify fire risk.

In the Western Downs, a deadly blaze near Tara raged for days and claimed two lives, 40 homes and more than 20,000ha of land.

On Monday afternoon, QFES issued a fresh emergency warning for Tara, with watch and act warnings in place for multiple other areas.

A fire at Landsborough, on the Sunshine Coast, briefly evacuated some residents on Sunday.

Firefighters managed to control the blaze that came within less than a kilometre of Australia Zoo, the QFES reported.

Interstate aid is arriving to assist Queensland’s fire crews. Six trucks from Victoria will get to Queensland’s south-west on Monday night.

