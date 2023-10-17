LGBTIQ+ groups criticise ‘lesbians born female’ event

LGBTIQ+ groups have welcomed an Australian Human Rights Commission (AHRC) decision to reject the Lesbian Action Group’s “cruel and divisive” request to hold a “lesbians born female” event explicitly excluding transgender and bisexual women.

The Lesbian Action Group (LAG), a collective with ties to the LGB Alliance Australia according to their website, applied to the Australian Human Rights Commission for the exemption from anti-discrimination laws in August.

Eight members of the group made the application in order to openly advertise their exclusionary International Lesbian Day social event.

The group also asked for the exemption to cover five years of unspecified future events.

LAG planned to hold their event at Victoria’s Pride Centre. However, the Pride Centre rejected it as “inconsistent with the Pride Centre’s purpose”.

Now the AHRC has refused to grant the exemption because it’s not inconsistent with the Sex Discrimination Act (SDA).

“Since 2013, it has been unlawful to discriminate against a person in the areas of public life covered by the SDA on the grounds of the person’s sexual orientation or a person’s gender identity,” AHRC President Rosalind Croucher wrote.

“The Commission agrees that it is important and beneficial for lesbians to gather as a community to celebrate their culture and discuss issues of special relevance to their community.”

But, Croucher added, the AHRC was “not persuaded it is appropriate and reasonable to make distinctions between women based on their biological sex at birth or transgender experience and to exclude transgender lesbians, from a community event of this kind.”

‘Discrimination laws exist to protect all of us’

LAG spokesperson Carole Ann criticised the AHRC’s decision.

“It basically puts us back in the closet if we want to have any events for lesbians who were born female,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

On Tuesday, Carole plans to join anti-trans Liberal MP Moira Deeming and academic Holly Lawford-Smith at an event at the Victorian parliament, the Herald reported.

The Lesbian Action Group may also now take the case to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

But Equality Australia, Dykes on Bikes Melbourne and other LGBTIQ+ groups argued against LAG’s application and welcomed the AHRC’s decision.

They argued that granting the exemption would undermine the law and LAG could not realistically enforce it anyway.

“We welcome this decision to reject this intentionally cruel and divisive application,” Equality Australia’s Anna Brown said.

“Discrimination laws exist to protect all of us, especially groups that have experienced historical discrimination and marginalisation because of their race, disability, sexual orientation or gender.

“I’m proud to be part of a community that has responded with solidarity for our trans sisters in the face of this deliberate attempt to sow division and fuel hate.”

Anna Brown said the application was “deliberately provocative”. This was because the Pride Centre is “one of Victoria’s few spaces intended to be safe and welcoming of the entire LGBTIQ+ community.”

“You build community and a sense of belonging by creating inclusive and safe spaces. Not by weaponising these spaces to exclude the most marginalised and vulnerable,” she said.

“[LAG] lost their application because they attempted to define a ‘lesbian’ by scrutinising the bodies and sex lives of people who were supposed to just be there to sing, dance and socialise.

“That is a disturbing thing for any event organiser to require.”

Dykes on Bikes slams ‘transphobic’ Lesbian Action Group event

Dykes on Bikes Melbourne’s Kieran Cavanagh said the group were “overjoyed” at the AHRC’s decision.

“This decision proves that transphobia does not deserve a seat at the table in our community,” Kieran said.

“Groups like LAG seek to cause division by excluding those who don’t fit into their narrow concept of ‘womanhood’.

“Our lesbian community is rich with diversity and experience. That’s what makes us strong.

“Without our trans sisters and queer elders, we wouldn’t have the freedoms and rights we enjoy today.”

