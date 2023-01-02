Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson being a great dad

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson posted a great video of his young daughters dragging him up for a pre-Christmas makeover. What a great dad!

Scroll down for vids.

A simple little video of a family enjoying dress-ups would not typically capture our attention. But we live in crazy times. RWNJs relentlessly propagandise anything to do with drag as a greater harm to human existence than nuclear armageddon.

In Iran, the autocratic Islamic fundamentalist regime slaughters young girls for taking off their headscarves. Meanwhile, in the west, would-be ayatollahs seek to enforce gender-specific dress codes.

Venues hosting drag shows require increased security. Children are ushered into libraries for storytime through hordes of angry protestors. Irresponsible and contemptible accusations of ‘grooming’ are tossed confetti-like onto the wind.

We know what it’s about. People who resent the hard-won advances of the nonheteronormative. Haters who abhor the increased visibility of previously shunned minorities.

After decades of progress, most societies have reached a stage where old conformities of dress arouse contempt and mirth. Women can wear pants without comment. Men can sport flowing tresses and women buzzcuts. Brides now marry in dresses of whatever damn colour they like. Boys wear pink and girls blue, and no one cares which side your shirt buttons up.

But throughout history, there have always been people who wanted to control everyone else. They make their gods over in their own image and insist everyone else should do likewise. One of the first places they start s uniformity of dress. Not this time f_ckers. We see you!

The RWNJs carrying on about drag are a minority, but like Scotty Morrison’s ‘quiet Australians’, they’re loud f_ckers. Nasty, shrieking, rude, irrational, lying, deceiving, gaslighting POS.

So, it’s great when a superstar like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is willing to let his children paint lipstick on his face and crown him with a tutu. Family fun. Playtime. Innocent dress-ups.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took up acting and producing after his retirement from professional wrestling. Best known for his roles in the Fast and Furious film series and HBO’s Ballers, he also produced Ballers, and the NBC series Young Rock. He is well-known for his philanthropy and charitable efforts.

He’s also obviously a great dad.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Johnson (@therock)

