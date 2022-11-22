DV inquiry report calls for LGBTIQ+ reform in Queensland Police

A scathing report from the inquiry into Queensland Police Service’s handling of domestic and family violence has made recommendations to benefit LGBTIQ victim-survivors.

The state government set up the Independent Commission of Inquiry into the QPS Responses to Domestic and Family Violence earlier this year.

The inquiry received more than 400 submissions from victim-survivors around their experiences reporting domestic violence.

More than 300 current or former QPS employees also made submissions on the force’s internal culture. The submissions included shocking allegations of assaults, harassment, and threats from colleagues.

In her final report, Judge Deborah Richards said there was “clear evidence” of racism, sexism and misogyny running “largely unchecked” within the Queensland Police Service which “inhibited the policing of domestic and family violence”.

“Victim-survivors are turned away from stations and misidentified as perpetrators,” Richards wrote.

“Police avoid domestic and family violence-related calls for service and do not undertake investigations to the expected standard.

“The current response is not working – for victim-survivors, their children, or police.”

Internally, complaints were “brushed aside or dealt with in the most minor of ways”. But complainants were “shunned and punished,” she wrote.

“It is hardly surprising that these attitudes are reflected then in the way that those police who hold them respond to victim-survivors.

“These issues are not isolated. There are not just a few bad apples.”

Judge Richards handed down the report on Monday following the three month inquiry. The Queensland government has promised to enact all 78 recommendations to address the force’s internal culture.

More LGBTIQ+ training and resources needed

In the report, Richards wrote QPS officers “do not always understand the additional barriers faced by people from diverse backgrounds or experiences when they report [or] investigate domestic and family violence.”

“This lack of understanding affects police responses to people from the LGBTIQ+ community, young people, older people, people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds, people with an intellectual, cognitive or physical disability and people with mental health issues or multiple complex needs,” she wrote.

The report urged further training, as well as more officers and resources for DV policing and more liaison officers for LGBTIQ+ and First Nations communities.

Within 12 months, the QPS must “improve its [DFV] training [by] ensuring all relevant programs explain the history of the relationship between police and the LGBTIQ+ community, and the way in which the nature of that relationship impacts on reluctance in the LGBTIQ+ community to report domestic and family violence to police,” the report says.

And it states within three months, the QPS must “review the list of support services that are accessible by police to provide to people impacted by domestic and family violence” to include, among other groups, specific support for people who identify as LGBTIQ+.

Alos, within 12 months the Queensland Police Service will establish permanent, full-time LGBTIQ+ Liaison Officer positions in every station.

The officers’ role involves providing specialist advice to police officers about their interactions with the LGBTIQ+ community.

LGBTIQ+ Australians experience higher rates of domestic violence

The LGBTQ Domestic Violence Awareness Foundation welcomed the recommendations, which “will hugely benefit” LGBTQ+ Queenslanders.

Australians in same-sex relationships experience higher rates of domestic and family violence (DFV) compared with heterosexual relationships, the Foundation told the inquiry in a submission.

“Recent research has found that up to 64.9% of LGBTQ+ Australians have experienced DFV in their lifetime,” the submission read.

Internationally, research shows that members of LGBTQ+ communities are less likely to report domestic and family violence to police.

This is due to factors including an inability to identify DFV within LGBTQ+ relationship. Others fear police won’t believe them or take them seriously, or fear police “outing” them.

‘Change needs to happen right throughout the QPS’

Responding to the report’s release, QPS Commissioner Katarina Carroll said it was a “very, very difficult read” and committed to reform.

“The report presents many examples where [the QPS] should have done better for our community and for our own people,” she said.

“I acknowledge these issues and how they’ve affected the way we interact with the most vulnerable people in our community.

“For those who have experienced this, I am deeply sorry.”

“There have been some examples of racism, misogyny and sexist behaviour which is not acceptable in our community – and even less acceptable from our police.

“Our police are our community, but we will rightly be held to a higher standard.

“This has been an incredibly difficult time for the good people in our organisation.”

Carroll said an initial $100 million in extra state government funding “will help ensure officers have the resourcing and assistance we need to improve our responses.”

“Reform is difficult and takes a long time, but this will accelerate it,” she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk ordered the Commission of Inquiry in May. She said the “raw and confronting” final report “rips the band-aid off”. She said it unveiled “decades” of misogyny, sexism and racism within the QPS.

“Change needs to happen right throughout the Police Service,” Palaszczuk said.

“There are some deep-seated cultural issues about the way in which some members of the police service interact with First Nations people, people from multicultural backgrounds, with women.”

Premier Palaszczuk said the Queensland government supports in principle all the recommendations.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.