Duterte appoints trans woman Dindi Tan to Philippines govt

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte last week appointed a trans woman to a position in his government. He made prominent LGBTIQ activist Dindi Tan director of the Department of Agrarian Reform.

She formerly served as the department’s assistant director.

Dindi Tan, LGBTIQ Activist

Dindi currently heads the LGBT Pilipinas Party-list as National Secretary-General.

She was previously a director of the Quezon City Pride Council.

The new director took her oath of office at Malacañang Palace.

Following the ceremony, Dindi Tan posted on Facebook regarding her new position.

PRO DEO ET PATRIA (FOR GOD and COUNTRY) Immensely grateful for the trust given by our beloved President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. And so finally it has come to this. Nothing compares to the feeling of having the chance to serve your country and the people in a different capacity. Excited and optimistic, yet ever mindful of the challenges ahead. This opens up another wonderful chapter in my life. Wouldnt have gone this far without the people who opened doors (and windows) for me.

Dindi spoke to the Washington Blade about the significance of her appointment.

“This is very big for our community here in the Philippines.

“It sends a powerful message that the LGBT community is part of the government agenda and that the present administration remains committed to furthering equal rights for everyone.

“By appointing LGBT leaders to positions of power in the bureaucracy, we will be able to incorporate our voices into the mainframe of the governmental processes.”

Dindi Tan taking her oath of office at Malacañang Palace

Previously Duterte appointed trans man Ice Seguerra to head the National Youth Commission.

Originally a child star, Ice then went on to become a renowned actor, singer/songwriter, and guitarist.

Duterte possesses a mixed record on LGBTIQ issues. While he publicly supports same-sex marriage, he also employs gay slurs against opponents. His time as both President and formerly as mayor of Davao City has been marked by controversy over his lethal war on drugs.

