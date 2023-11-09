Dustin Lance Black cleared of gay bar assault allegation

British athlete Tom Daley, left, and U.S screenwriter Dustin Lance Black arrive for the Battersea Power Station Annual Party at a central London venue, Wednesday, April. 30, 2014. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)

Openly gay Academy Award winning filmmaker Dustin Lance Black has been cleared of an assault charge by a London court after a judge found there were too many inconsistencies in his accuser’s accounts of the alleged event.

Dustin Lance Black had been in Soho’s Freedom bar on August 18 last year when he was approached by BBC Three presenter Teddy Edwardes who had bought his husband Tom Daley a drink.

Edwardes then sat with the couple in a booth but said she became uncomfortable when another man sat with their group and so left to find a security guard to remove the man.

She claims that Black angrily grabbed her wrist when she returned to the booth with security, which caused her to spill her drink on herself and her girlfriend at the time.

Edwardes punched Black in the back of the head following the alleged wrist grab, for which she was charged and given a police caution.

She then launched a counter-claim against Black.

Cross-examining Edwardes, Black’s lawyer Helena Duong noted that she had not mentioned the wrist grab in speaking to police after the incident, nor had she mentioned it in social media posts about the incident in the days following the event.

She had posted to Twitter, “Imagine calling the police on someone and then you end up being the one who’s charged,” followed by “crying laughing” emojis.

Neither Black or Daley were required to testify. However Black released a statement following the court’s decision.

“I am pleased that the judge saw the truth today and ruled in my favour,” the statement reads.

“As the evidence has proven, and I have always maintained, I am completely innocent and in fact was the victim in this case of a serious assault. I am relieved this unfortunate matter is now over.”

Edwardes claims she no longer feels safe in gay bars as a result of the incident.

“That was like my safe place,” she told the court.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going to gay bars now.”

Dustin Lance Black won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the movie Milk in 2009 and married British Olympic diver Tom Daley in 2017 and the couple are raising two sons together.

