Dust off your akubra for the 2023 Canberra Bushdance

A much-loved annual event since 1984, The Canberra Bushdance is returning for another year. 

Held at the Yarralumla Woolshed, the Bushdance has all the ambience of a country soiree despite being located close to Canberra’s CBD.

With a live bush band, the dance floor is always full as the MC leads you through all the steps of some of your favourite line dances.

The community feel of the Canberra Bushdance makes it the perfect event to spend with friends or even meet some new friendly faces!

Organisers recommend that attendees go all out with their Bushdance outfit. Think singlets, jeans, chaps, check shirts, akubras, cowboy boots and rhinestones.

So dust off your hat, polish your boots and get ready to kick up some dust!

Held as part of the Canberra SpringOUT Pride Festival, tickets for Canberra Bushdance on November 18 are expected to sell out.

For more information, visit Eventbrite.

