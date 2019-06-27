Duke of Cambridge okay with gay kids

The future British king, Prince William said gay or lesbian children would not concern him. However, the Duke of Cambridge said the pressures they would face from society would worry him. As king, William will also one day fill the role of head of the Church of England.

“I fully support whatever decision they make, but it does worry me from a parent point of view, you know, how many barriers, hateful words, persecution, all that, and discrimination that might come,” he said.

Advertisements

William said he only considered the question since he became a father.

He wished he lived in a world where it didn’t matter.

“But particularly for my family, in the position that we are in, that’s the bit I’m worried about,” he said.

He also spoke about the discrimination and persecution LGBTIQ people face.

“But that’s for all of us to try and help correct and make sure we can put that to the past,” he said.

Homeless LGBTIQ youth centre

The comments came on a visit to akt.

The British charity focuses on preventing homelessness among LGBTIQ youth.

The group says his visit was the first by a member of the royal family to a LGBTIQ youth charity.

Tim Sigsworth MBE, Chief Executive at akt spoke about the issue of homelessness in LGBTIQ youth.

“The impact of homelessness is very damaging to LGBTQ+ young people, with high rates and incidences of mental health issues, sexual exploitation, substance misuse, HIV and sexual health issues.

“In this 30th anniversary year of akt, and as the first charity in the world to respond to the crisis of LGBTQ+ youth homelessness, today’s visit from HRH The Duke Of Cambridge is a hugely significant step forward in raising awareness of this important issue.”

Gutterboy

In Australia, a crowd funding page is seeking support for a film project called ‘Gutterboy’.

Advertisements

The planned film focuses on youth homelessness and specifically homelessness in the LGBTQIA+ community.

The project already enjoys support from Shelter NSW, Youth Homelessness Matters Day, Homeless.com.au and The Melbourne Period Project. However producers need donations for production costs. Check out their crowd-funding page.

QN Magazine | For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.