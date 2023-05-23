Dua Lipa announces surprise new single for ‘Barbie’ movie

Dua Lipa took to Instagram this morning to offer a sneak peek at a new song titled ‘Dance the Night’ which will feature on the official sound track for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, ‘Barbie’.

The pop princess posted a short clip recreating an instantly-iconic moment from the trailer, set over an groovy disco beat and Dua-vocals singing “Just come along for the ride”.

Her caption also referenced the viral marketing campaign for Barbie, saying “This Barbie has a song coming this week…”

Barbie works hard, but Dua’s social media team works harder!

And this Barbie is excited about it!

Fans were quick to jump on the hype train in the comment section.

“MOTHER HAS ARRIVED” wrote @mtvuk.

“SUMMER ANTHEM HERE WE GO” wrote another user.

Meanwhile in the Twitter-sphere, users seem to think this may be Dua’s oscar moment…(?)

I can tell already Dance The Night by Dua Lipa for the Barbie Movie is the tune of the year & best original song winner of award season pic.twitter.com/c0dJzrZyls https://t.co/ZdFsg0qC5Z — David Grimmett (@TheDGrimmett) May 22, 2023

Dua making her acting debut

But the superstar is not only featuring on the soundtrack of the film, but making her acting debut as Mermaid Barbie.

She will be starring alongside queer-fan-favourites, including Hari Nef, Issa Rae and Ncuti Gatwa.

But in addition to releasing new music for the world of Barbie, Dua is also hard at working making her own new music, a follow-up album to Future Nostalgia.

“I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive,” Lipa said of the impending record.

“The album is different—it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme.

“If I told you the title, everything would make sense—but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

This Barbie is intrigued!

“Dance The Night” will be released on 26 May.

Barbie is due to be released in Australia on 20th of July.

