Drama on MAFS as gay groom quits show at the last minute

The next season of Married At First Sight Australia wo no longer feature a same-sex couple in 2024 after a gay groom reportedly got cold feet and quit the show before his wedding.

Married At First Sight Australia‘s eleventh season is now a few months into filming. The new season of MAFS will screen on Nine in 2024.

For months there’s been talk of a new gay couple featuring on the next season of the reality TV juggernaut. But as filming began and the show’s 2024 lineup leaked to tabloids, the gay men were nowhere to be found.

But now Daily Mail Australia has reported that while two gay grooms signed on, one dramatically quit the show and MAFS producers were unable to persuade him to stay.

Adelaide man Simon was reportedly set to walk down the aisle with his MAFS groom Michael. But at the eleventh hour, Simon got cold feet and quit the show.

“He kept having doubts, expressing his discomfort,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“Producers, hungry for a groundbreaking narrative, persuaded him to stick around. That’s why he was at the bucks [party].

“He kept telling them that he didn’t feel comfortable about certain things but was eventually talked into staying.”

But before the wedding, Simon ultimately quit the show, “blindsiding” producers and leaving them scrambling.

The Daily Mail reports they tried to introduce a “standby” partner for Michael.

“After the whole runaway groom incident, the production team was in crisis mode,” the source said.

“They even considered bringing in a substitute groom for Michael. He was kept on standby, hopeful and anxious.”

However the producers later decided to pull the plug and the two gay grooms will be completely removed from the new season.

MAFS has poor track record on same-sex weddings

Married At First Sight resident expert Mel Schilling has previously admitted the show’s poor track record in same-sex relationships.

“For us was it was really important for us to find people who genuinely wanted to find love, and to really delve into the intricacies of their attraction and their types, what that means for them,” Mel told Metro in 2022.

“We’re not just saying ‘you’re gay, you’re gay’.”

Mel did admit “in the early Australian series got that horribly wrong.”

“I think there’s great lessons to be learned from that,” she said.

Since premiering in 2015, Married At First Sight Australia has only featured one gay male couple, season three’s Craig and Andy.

The pair “married” on the show in 2016 at a ceremony in New Zealand. However their relationship ended just a few days later.

In a scathing social media post, Craig later claimed the wedding was “torture” and left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Then in 2020, MAFS Australia featured its first lesbian couple. Amanda Micallef, 34, and Tash Herz, 31, tied the knot.

But in the past, MAFS has openly disclosed its struggle to find suitable queer singles to match on the show.

A Channel Nine spokesperson said in 2019, “We did go into casting for series six … with the hope of finding a gay couple.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t feel there was a good enough match and we didn’t want to include a gay couple just for the sake of appearances.”

