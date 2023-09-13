Drag Superstar Sasha Colby to lead the 2023 Honolulu Pride Parade

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner, Sasha Colby is taking the lead at the Honolulu Pride Parade this year, as well as headlining the festivities. Sasha will be joined by fellow Drag Race alum Laganja Estranja and Kerri Colby, along with Alan Cumming, Mark Kanemura and more!

Aloha!

While June is considered international Pride Month, we all know that doesn’t stop us from celebrating Pride all year round! From country-to-country, city-to-city, each region celebrates their local LGBTQIA+ community at different times of the year. This October, the sunny shores and turquoise waters of Honolulu will more than a touch of rainbow. Honolulu Pride will be graced with the presence of royalty for this year’s Pride celebrations.

Former Miss Continental, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 winner and trans icon, Sasha Colby will be taking the lead at this year’s Honolulu Pride. The native Hawai’ian queen will be grand marshal at the Honolulu Pride Parade, which just feels correct.

Parties, parades and PRIDE!

Taking place over three days from 20-22 October, Honolulu Pride celebrates and honours Hawai’i’s MVPFAFF/LGBTQIA+ community. The festivities will be filled with fabulous parties, colourful performances and buckets of sun, surf, and splendour!

Kicking off the festivities is gay singer-songwriter and YouTube sensation, Sam Tsui. He will be taking to the stage for the Opening Night Reception on the Friday. Then everyone’s favourite green queen, Laganja Estranja, will be hosting the opening night’s “Paradise” party.

Saturday boasts the biggest day of events for Honolulu Pride 2023. Starting us off will be the Honolulu Pride Parade lead by Grand Marshal, Sasha Colby! Beginning from the aptly named Magic Island, the parade follows a 5km route along main boulevards of Honolulu. The Parade run will conclude at Kapiolani Park and leads into the Pride Festival. The festival will showcase performances from headliners Sasha Colby, Kerri Colby, Laganja Estranja, Mark Kanemura, and more. From the festival, there will be an official after party at Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand. The bisexual dream pixie, Alan Cumming will be performing live at the Hawai’i Theatre. Then continue to party well into the early morning hours with a late-night party to quench your thirst for more.

Sunday welcomes you in her arms for Honolulu Pride with a Drag Brunch hosted by Kerri Colby. Make sure to attend to help soothe any sore heads and get you back into the partying spirit. Finally, a Lei Pool Party at Swell Restaurant and Pool Bar is the very best way to relax into the final day of Honolulu Pride in breezy style.

Win a trip for two to Honolulu Pride

For those in Australia eager to experience the Honolulu Pride celebrations, we have a prize for you! Hawaiian Airlines and QNews are giving you the chance to experience Honolulu Pride like no other. One lucky winner will be flown from Sydney to Honolulu, put up for 3-nights and live as a VIP at Honolulu Pride. Join the parade as a guest on the Hawaiian Airlines’ float. Score VIP tickets to the festival and parties, as well as some sweet swag along the way.

To enter, simply fly on over to the competition page and enter now, as well as check out all the prize details and T&Cs.

Miss out on the chance to win, but still keen to see Sasha Colby at Honolulu Pride? For a limited time only, Hawaiian Airlines are offering discount fares to Honolulu Pride. Enjoy a 7% discount on return economy airfares from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne to Honolulu departing between 14 October to 11 November 2023 (subject to availability, of course).

To find out more about the Hawai’i LGBT Legacy Foundation’s Honolulu Pride event, head over to their website https://hawaiilgbtlegacyfoundation.com for all the information.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.