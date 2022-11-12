Drag star Shanny T-Bone crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel 2022

Brisbane drag queen Shanny T-Bone has been crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel 2022 at the venue’s annual drag pageant.

Every year for many years, the Miss Sporties pageant has seen Queensland drag performers compete across multiple rounds at The Sportsman Hotel, Brisbane’s Home of Drag.

On Saturday night (November 12), Shanny T-Bone, Roxanne Redacted, Hovanna Crown, Miss Veeta and Stefani Stefani all competed for the coveted title. The winner of the contest also receives a glittering tiara, sash, prize money and more.

The contest’s distinguished Queensland drag judges Miss Synthetique, Yana Michelle, Iona Toyboy and Tara Ra Boom Deay ultimately picked Brisbane drag queen Shanny T-Bone (pictured, third from right) the winner.

The judges also named drag queen Stefani Stefani (above, second from right) Miss Rising Star after her performances onstage in the Sportsman Hotel’s Lounge Bar on Saturday night.

In the leadup to the contest, the venue’s Facebook followers also voted and picked drag performer Miss Veeta as their People’s Choice, announced at the end of the competition.

Brisbane drag star Mandy Moobs – who was crowned Miss Sportsman Hotel 2011 – hosted the contest, which also featured special performances by Miss Sporties 2021 winner Elle De Flower (pictured above right).

From Tuesday to Sunday every week, the Sportsman Hotel is open from 1.00pm until late, with great food and entertainment including free stage shows from Brisbane’s best drag queens and performers.

