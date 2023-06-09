Manila Luzon causes gay chaos with filthy Padam Padam parody

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s star Manila Luzon has gagged the world with a raunchy parody video of Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam.

Kylie Minogue’s new track is one of the Australian singer’s biggest hits in years. The catchy banger has spawned meme after meme from Gay Twitter.

And just a few weeks after its release Manila Luzon put out her “slutty” version of the song, titled Cumdump Cumdump.

In the 1 minute video the Filipino-American performer is dressed in red and writhing on a hotel bed with a group of hunks. One uses a marker to draw a tally mark on her buttcheek.

“Cumpdump, cumdump / I feel you in my hole / cumdump, cumdump / You know I wanna take it all / Cumpdump / I’m taking all your loads / Cumdump, cumdump / With all your bros,” she sings.

The rework has racked up 1.7 million views in a few days, sparking chaos in the comments.

Padam Padam gets slutty! ❤️

C💧M D U M P C💧M D U M P

💦😂💦😂💦😂💦 pic.twitter.com/bhaRZuu5nP — Manila Luzon (@manilaluzon) June 7, 2023

Drag Race‘s Kerri Colby politely wrote, “I love you!! I think the concept is … conceptual. However I’m a believer In divine timing … I’m not sure this is it.”

And Salina EsTitties simply wrote, “MANILLA!!!!”

Someone else reacted, “I dont know how you beat @willam to this but I’m not mad that you did! Werk.”

Another raged, “Kylie Ann Minogue did not give us the banger of the summer to be mistreated like this by her very own gays!”

“Manila!!! There is still time to delete this,” somebody else pleaded.

I love you!!, I think the concept is…. Conceptual.

However I’m a believer In divine timing… I’m not sure this is it. — Kerri Elyse Colby (@kerricolby) June 7, 2023

Oh my god I will never hear the orginal the same pic.twitter.com/uosaMIkWZp — Cody (@cbs397) June 7, 2023

I dont know how you beat @willam to this but I’m not mad that you did! Werk. — Riley McKinch (@riles1990) June 7, 2023

Manila!!! There is still time to delete this. I promise you! pic.twitter.com/RR0To3IsGS — Cisco 💛🌊 (@ciscoforshort) June 7, 2023

Padam Padam is from Kylie Minogue’s new album Tension, out in September.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.