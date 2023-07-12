Drag star Kween Kong targeted by bigots after Logie nomination

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under alum Kween Kong has hit out at the hateful messages and threats she’s received since scoring a Logie nomination.

Last month, the Down Under season two runner-up got the Logie nom, in a big first for the TV awards.

Kween, whose real name is Thomas Fonua, is up for the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

The performer is up against Heartbreak High’s Ayesha Madon and Chloe Hayden, Australian Idol’s Amy Shark, Love Island Australia’s Flex Mami and Lilliana Bowrey from Netflix’s Surviving Summer.

But this week Kween Kong hit out at the vile and hateful messages and threats she’s anonymously received by cowardly trolls.

“Interesting how a Logie nomination can send so many people in Australia off the rails,” Kween tweeted.

“So much so that you feel like you can say the most hateful things to me and my community.

“Daily I’ve had messages, comments, DMS from people threatening me, my family. Accusing me and my community of trying to groom their children.”

Kween Kong went on, “Listen here, DRAG DESERVES TO BE RECOGNISED! We are excellent, we are talented and we deserve this fucking seat at the table.

“You don’t like this? Don’t buy a ticket. PERIODT!”

Voting still open to get Kween Kong the Logie Award

In recent months, Australian anti-drag and anti-trans protesters have targeted – and in some cases forced councils to cancel – Drag Storytime and other events.

After a Twitter follower urged Kween Kong to name and shame, the drag star responded, “They come at you with fake accounts so posting does nothing.”

But what we can do is vote for Kween Kong for the Logie. Voting is still open at the TV Week Logie Awards website here.

“To be recognised is incredible but let’s bring it home! We deserve this award and this seat at the table,” Kween tweeted.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is also nominated for Most Outstanding Entertainment Program, its first Logie nomination.

The show is returning for a third season on July 28.

Meanwhile, ABC’s AIDS epidemic series In Our Blood is nominated for Outstanding Drama Series.

Openly gay actor Tim Draxl received a Silver Logie nomination for Most Outstanding Actor for his work on the show.

The 63rd TV Week Logie Awards are on in Sydney on Sunday, July 30.

