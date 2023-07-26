Drag Race’s Yvie Oddly marries ‘some guy I met on Grindr’

RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Yvie Oddly has announced he’s tied the knot.

Yvie, who uses he/she/they pronouns, posted the news to Instagram. The performer and his spouse Doug both said “I do” during a New York courthouse ceremony.

Yvie posted several photos and video footage of the moment on Instagram.

“Last week I got married to some guy I met on Grindr,” Yvie Oddly wrote, tagging his husband.

“Now, I have A LOT of strong opinions about the institution of marriage but you can hear all about those on my Strange Love tour,” Yvie added, expertly plugging her US gigs.

“For now I’ll just say that I love @dougyills and I’m so happy to be his hersbandz”.

The drag performer’s spouse Doug replied, “Love u 4ever, even when you make us almost late to our own courthouse wedding.”

Yvie Oddly’s RuPaul’s Drag Race sisters react

Yvie Oddly’s Drag Race sisters Shea Couleé, Jinkx Monsoon, and Monét X Change were among the tons of queens flooding the comments with big congrats.

Brooke Lynn Hytes offered a sweet “Congratulations!!!” and also added, “Also how tiny is that lady?!”

Yvie Oddly won the eleventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2019.

The drag performer later returned to compete on the seventh season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the all-winners season, in 2022.

