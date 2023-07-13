Drag Race’s Victoria Scone Wants Drag King Representation

Victoria Scone, the first cis woman to appear in the Drag Race franchise is calling for Drag King representation on the main stage.
In an interview with Digital Spy, Scone called for greater diversity in the franchise, calling it “a plus in every sense.”
“Everyone deserves a seat at the table, regardless of what gender you happen to be assigned at birth,” she said.
Scone famously showed her support for drag kings, performing as ‘Fabio’ on her season of Canada’s Drag Race: Drag Race vs. The World.
READ MORE: Drag Race UK makes herstory with big casting twist in season 3
View this post on Instagram
“I just don’t know why it’s taken so long at this point to be honest,” she added.
“I would really love to see it. There’s absolutely, in my opinion, no reason why they couldn’t be. I think it would give the show a lovely little shake up and keep it fresh. It would draw in more people as well.
“More people would want to watch it because [currently] it’s blocking out a big chunk of the queer community that watch the show.
“And what’s the worst that’s gonna happen? Let’s just do it shall we?”
Victoria Scone performed as Drag King to ‘prove a point’
Although Scone is not primarily a drag king, she said her look on the show was “well received enough”.
“I was just doing it to prove a point and it did alright, it won that week,” she said.
“So, there we go. There’s no more reason not to have them on there.”
Scone went on to say that she was unsure if drag kings would need their own show that’s totally separate from the current Drag Race franchise.
“I’m not the spokesperson for all drag kings,” she said.
“But I don’t know whether maybe a spin-off would be preferred to a merging of just having drag kings on Drag Race.
“Me personally, I would prefer everyone to just be able to compete alongside each other. Luckily, I’m not RuPaul and I don’t make those decisions. I am merely a watcher.”
For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
No Comment