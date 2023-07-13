Drag Race’s Victoria Scone Wants Drag King Representation

Victoria Scone, the first cis woman to appear in the Drag Race franchise is calling for Drag King representation on the main stage.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Scone called for greater diversity in the franchise, calling it “a plus in every sense.”

“Everyone deserves a seat at the table, regardless of what gender you happen to be assigned at birth,” she said.

Scone famously showed her support for drag kings, performing as ‘Fabio’ on her season of Canada’s Drag Race: Drag Race vs. The World.

