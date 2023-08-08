Drag Race’s Shea Couleé threw iced coffee at bigot hurling slurs

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé has recalled it “felt incredible” to throw an iced coffee in a man’s face after he hurled sexist, racist and homophobic slurs outside Starbucks.

The Drag Race All Stars 5 winner shared the incident on her Twitter. The queen explained she intervened after clocking the man harassing a group of teenage girls. The men then launched racist and homophobic abuse at Shea herself.

“Today a man harassed 3 teenage girls calling them ‘whores’ outside of Starbucks,” Shea said.

“I immediately told him that he was inappropriate, and to not speak to young women that way.”

Shea said the man then started hurling slurs at her, calling her a “f___t” and a “n____r”.

Shea responded by throwing her “full iced Americano in his face”.

“Then some crusty old white dude told me that my reaction was uncalled for,” Shea went on.

“Even though he sat there the entire time while this man harassed these other girls and myself.”

“As a white person, NEVER tell a black person how to respond to being called” the N-word.

“And second, he’s lucky I didn’t have a second iced americano, cuz he would have been covered in espresso too,” Shea continued.

“Also, I have NEVER in my life thrown a drink on someone. And can I just say, it felt incredible?”

‘Men need to do better and stand up’

Shea also replied after a follower praised the drag performer and recalled their own experience of male bystanders failing to intervene.

“That was truly the part that bothered me,” Shea said.

“Men need to do better and stand up. The only other person looking out for those girls besides me and Dan of course was a WOMAN.

“But then this MAN wanted to put his two cents in after all was said and done. Like, shut up you coward.”

Shea Couleé first appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race season nine before appearing on All-Star 5. After winning All-Star 5, she returned for the all-winners Ru Paul’s Drag Race All-Star 7.

