Drag Race’s Katya enters treatment amid addiction struggles

Drag Race star Katya has announced that she is entering treatment to focus on her sobriety.

Katya announced she is postponing the remaining “Bald and the Beautiful” tour dates alongside Trixie Mattel to check into rehab.

“There’s a saying for the active alcoholic or drug addict that the trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail, B) institutions or C) death,” Katya said in an emotional post.

“Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”

She continued: “But in an effort to make things good with you in the future, I’ve got to make things good for me right now.

“Rest assured that any rescheduled dates or potential loss of money will be rectified as swiftly and competently as possible. I’ve got to swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now. So thank you so much for your patience and compassion and I hope that you have a wonderful day.”

