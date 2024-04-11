Drag Race’s Katya enters treatment amid addiction struggles

Drag Race star Katya has announced that she is entering treatment to focus on her sobriety.
Katya announced she is postponing the remaining “Bald and the Beautiful” tour dates alongside Trixie Mattel to check into rehab.
“There’s a saying for the active alcoholic or drug addict that the trajectory of the life course has three possible outcomes: A) jail, B) institutions or C) death,” Katya said in an emotional post.
“Unfortunately, I find myself squarely and firmly and quite uncomfortably in the B camp right now.”
She continued: “But in an effort to make things good with you in the future, I’ve got to make things good for me right now.
“Rest assured that any rescheduled dates or potential loss of money will be rectified as swiftly and competently as possible. I’ve got to swiftly and competently rectify my ass right now. So thank you so much for your patience and compassion and I hope that you have a wonderful day.”
‘We wish Katya the best’
Event production company Obsessed posted a statement of its own, requesting privacy for Katya as she “navigates this step in her health.”
“When it comes to our talent, their mental and physical well being always has been and will remain our first priority,” the statement read.
“We wish Katya the best and send our unwavering love and support as she navigates this step in her health.
“We appreciate your grace as we work to reschedule shows and focus on supporting our talent and friend. In order to respect both Katya and Trixie’s privacy at this time, we will not be responding to social media comments.”
Katya has been open about her struggles with substance abuse in the past.
While hosting Viceland’s The Trixie and Katya Show in 2018, Katya checked into rehab for addiction.
The National Alcohol & Other Drug Hotline is a free and confidential 24/7 phone service that provides counselling, advice, and information for those struggling with addiction. Call 1800 250 015.
