Drag Race’s Kandy Muse says she was removed from Aussie tour

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Star Kandy Muse has criticised an Australian tour promoter for pulling her from the lineup of an Australian drag tour.

The US star has told followers that Australian tour promoter In the Dark, a.k.a. ITDEVENTS, cut her from the upcoming Comedy Queens tour.

The stand-up comedy tour is visiting four Australian capital cities in September, with seven Drag Race queens on the lineup. But All Stars 8 runner-up Kandy Muse isn’t one of them.

“Sorry Australia, unfortunately I will not be touring you this September,” Kandy tweeted.

“@itdevents has removed me from the tour because of ‘negative feedback’ they’ve gotten about me being on the tour.

“In their words – maybe next time.”

The drag performer tweeted she was “so excited to finally meet my fans from Australia” before the cancellation.

“For you to pull me from the tour a month before it happens after I’ve declined tons of gigs because of this tour is complete bulls__t,” Kandy wrote.

Kandy wrote in a subsequent tweet that the promoter had blocked her on the social media platform.

After her posts, concerned fans flooded the company’s social media accounts demanding answers about Kandy Muse’s claims.

In The Dark Events has been contacted for comment on the cancellation.

I was so excited to finally meet me fans from Australia, and for you to pull me from the tour a month before it happens after ive declined tons of gigs bc of this tour is complete bullshit, sincerely fuck you @itdevents — THE PRODUCER (@TheKandyMuse) July 31, 2023

Mistress Isabelle Brooks slams promoter In The Dark

After Kandy Muse’s tweets, RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Mistress Isabelle Brooks also spoke out. In a lengthy post, the season 15 finalist shared her previous negative experiences with the company.

Mistress claimed that In the Dark had also “abruptly cancelled” a tour with fellow season 15 alum Luxx Noir London. Mistress recalled they did so “in the middle of the night without any notice or conversation with the talent or our management”.

She claimed she and Luxx were left to deal with “countless” upset fans. They were left with the impression the queens had cancelled their own tour, she claimed.

“Their poor decision-making also made us block off weeks in our calendar which lead to us missing out on thousands of dollars of work, and turning down other opportunities,” Mistress wrote.

She alleged other Drag Race queens had experienced the same thing, and vowed to “never support” the company again.

“To me, money is not the main priority or the focal point of what upset me with this situation,” Mistress wrote.

“What is most upsetting is the way they went about treating [our] fans and supporters, then leaving us to clean up their mess.”

Kandy Muse first competed on season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. The drag performer recently returned to the eighth season of Drag Race All Stars.

Two weeks ago, Kandy Muse was series runner-up behind Canadian winner Jimbo.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.