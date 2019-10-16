Drag Race’s Honey Davenport at Black Pride in Cairns

Honey Davenport, famous for appearing in season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will perform for the Haus of Blackstar for Black Pride during the Cairns Pride Festival.

This will be the first Cairns performance of any RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni.

Formerly a well-known and successful pageant queen, after her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Honey Davenport gained immense respect for her advocacy. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I like to use my drag as a platform for the voiceless; for women, people of color, and those who aren’t being heard.”

As a former Miss’d America pageant winner, she protested against the decision of the organiser’s decision to ban trans women from competing.

She also quit her residency at the popular Monster Bar over the racism she saw practiced there.

2019 is a great year for Honey with her new EP out, appearances in various music videos and a co-starring role in the upcoming feature film God Save the Queens.

Honey’s determination certainly paid off. Just a few years ago, she was homeless when the invitation arrived to compete in RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Honey Davenport at Cairns’ Turtle Cove Beach Resort

On Friday, October 25, Honey appears at Turtle Cove Beach Resort in An Intimate Evening with Honey Davenport.

Honey will perform and hopefully spill the tea on what’s happening with RuPaul’s Drag Race Australia.

The Haus of Blackstar will also present the Black Pride Ball on November 1 starring the amazing Nova Gina.

Tickets available now for Honey Davenport at Turtle Cove Beach Resort.

Cairns Pride Festival is underway

The 2019 Cairns Pride Festival kicked off with the opening ceremony and party last Friday, October 11.

The festival’s Pride Art exhibition is launching tonight (October 16). People can then view the wide variety of artworks in the exhibition on weekdays and weekends until November 3.

Then revellers will gather at Cairns Pride’s family-friendly Fair Day celebrations on Sunday, October 20 at Tanks Art Centre.

Expect drag performers, fashion parades, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander dance performances, a dog show and lots more.

